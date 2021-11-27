4 in Custody After ‘Domestic-Related Incident' Involving Gun Outside Orland Park Sky Zone: Police

Four people were said to be in custody late Saturday night following what law enforcement described as a "domestic-related" in the parking lot of the Sky Zone in Orland Park, according to the village's police department.

In a Facebook post, police explained an incident involving a firearm occurred in the parking lot of the trampoline park, and four people were apprehended.

No one else was believed to be involved, and no injuries were reported.

Additional information about Saturday's incident wasn't immediately available.

The SkyZone location was temporarily closed last year after a fight involving hundreds of people prompted a large police response.

SkyZone filed a lawsuit in March after the village board voted to revoke the business license following the incident, according to Patch. Days later, a judge granted an emergency order, allowing the business to reopen with restrictions.