Orland Park Officials Seek to Revoke Business' License After Police Break Up Large Gathering

Officials in suburban Orland Park are seeking to revoke the business license of an indoor recreation facility after police were called to a large gathering at the location Saturday.

According to village officials, Orland Park police were called to Sky Zone Trampoline Park on Saturday evening after receiving reports of a fight inside the business. According to a release, the facility was hosting a lock-in at the time of the call.

When officers arrived on the scene, a large group of children were observed by police, which village officials say “exceeded the maximum occupancy permitted for that facility and presented a clear and present danger to the health, safety and welfare of those present.”

Police shut the event down, and ordered everyone present to find rides home.

After the event was stopped, Sky Zone was cited for multiple violations, including two reckless conduct violations and a fire code occupancy violation, according to village officials.

Now, village officials are seeking to revoke the facility’s business license.

“Intentional and willful acts that jeopardize public health, safety and welfare, and that are in clear violation of the Village Code and other laws, have no place in our community,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said in a statement.

NBC 5 is awaiting comment from the operators of Sky Zone in connection with the incident.