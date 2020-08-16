4 Hurt in Dan Ryan Crash

Four people were injured in a crash Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Chatham on the South Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:18 a.m. on northbound I-94 near 87th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and two others were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, state police said. Their injuries were serious, but were not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.