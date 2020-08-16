Dan Ryan Expressway

4 Hurt in Dan Ryan Crash

Four people were injured in a crash Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Chatham on the South Side

By Sun-Times Media

Four people were injured in a crash Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Chatham on the South Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:18 a.m. on northbound I-94 near 87th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and two others were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, state police said. Their injuries were serious, but were not considered life-threatening.

Local

Illinois State Police 25 mins ago

Driver Arrested after Crash with IDOT Truck Blocking Dan Ryan Exit Ramp

dunning 2 hours ago

2 Shot Outside Dunning Party

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Dan Ryan ExpresswayIllinois State PoliceChrist Medical CenterUniversity of Chicago Medical Centervehicle crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us