4 Amtrak routes, including 2 from Chicago, picked for expansion funds

The Federal Railroad Administration has selected four routes serving multiple states, including Illinois, as priorities for Amtrak expansion, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio said Tuesday.

The routes are Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati, Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit, Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh and the Cardinal Service serving New York City, Washington and Chicago, which would go daily from its current thrice-weekly schedule, Brown said in a news release.

Ohio, Amtrak and metropolitan planning organizations will now begin corridor development efforts including the preparation of service development plans, Brown said.

The railroad administration will provide $500,000 to each corridor for planning, he said.

“Good Amtrak service shouldn’t be a privilege only for people on the coasts. These new routes would expand opportunity, help grow businesses and create jobs, and connect communities in Ohio and across the Midwest," Brown said.