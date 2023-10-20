3 teenagers shot while sitting inside car in Uptown Friday morning, Chicago police say

Chicago police were searching for multiple suspects who shot three teenagers inside a parked car in the city's Uptown neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 10:31 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Sheridan Road. Two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were inside a car when a separate vehicle approached, and multiple people inside started firing, police said.

One of the 18-year-old men sustained a gunshot wound to the foot, while the second sustained a graze wound to the head. The 16-year-old was shot in both thighs, authorities said.

All three victims were listed in good condition at the hospital.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No was in custody on Friday evening as detectives continued to investigate.