3 Targeted in West Suburban Carjackings Over the Weekend, Including Woman Shot in Aurora

Police in the western suburbs responded to at least three carjackings over the weekend, including a man whipped with a replica gun in Elmhurst and a woman shot in Aurora.

Police didn’t say if the carjackings were connected.

In Naperville, police briefly chased carjacking suspects after they stole a woman’s Dodge Charger at gunpoint Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of East Bailey Road, police said. Officers followed the car onto I-88, but stopped the pursuit near Midwest Road.

In Aurora, a woman was shot and critically wounded during a carjacking Saturday in a Wendy’s parking lot. She was eating in her car in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road when two gunmen drove up and pulled her out of her car, police said. One of the suspects shot her in the back and drove off in her 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Officers found the suspect’s Ford Escape in the parking lot, and learned the car had been carjacked in Dekalb County less than an hour earlier, police said.

Sunday morning in Elmhurst, a man was whipped by two suspects who tried to steal his car in the driveway of his home in the 500 block of North Emroy Avenue, police said in a social media post. The man struggled over the gun and gained control of it, later discovering it was a replica gun. The suspects left in his 2020 Toyota RAV 4.

Police in Chicago faced a steep rise in carjackings over the last year. In 2020, carjackings in Chicago more than doubled compared with the year before.