2 Sought in Naperville Armed Carjacking

The Naperville Police Department responded to an armed carjacking Saturday afternoon in which a female victim was approached by two male suspects, one of whom was armed with handgun, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at approximately 1:55 p.m. in the 400 block of East Bailey Road. According to authorities, the armed offender took the victim's keys and both suspects drove off in her 2018 Maroon Dodge Charger.

The victim was not harmed in the incident.

Minutes after the carjacking, the vehicle was spotted near Naper Boulevard and Ogden Avenue. A brief pursuit was initiated by police on Interstate 88, but terminated near Midwest Road.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Naperville Police Department Investigations Division at 630-420-6666.