3 killed in multi-vehicle crash in unincorporated McHenry County

A crash involving multiple vehicles in unincorporated McHenry County left three people dead and a child with serious injuries on Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

The collision was reported at around 12:02 p.m. in the 13400 block of Davis Road near Dean Street in unincorporated Woodstock, according to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District. Firefighters arrived at the scene within four minutes of the 911 call and came upon one vehicle fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Two people inside that vehicle, a black sedan, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person, the driver of a silver SUV, also died at the scene, authorities stated.

Firefighters freed a child from the SUV, who was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition, fire officials said. The two people riding inside a Jeep that was struck by debris during the collision were uninjured.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remained under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.