3 killed in multi-vehicle crash in unincorporated McHenry County

A crash involving multiple vehicles in unincorporated McHenry County left three people dead and a child with serious injuries on Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.
The collision was reported at around 12:02 p.m. in the 13400 block of Davis Road near Dean Street in unincorporated Woodstock, according to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District. Firefighters arrived at the scene within four minutes of the 911 call and came upon one vehicle fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.
Two people inside that vehicle, a black sedan, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person, the driver of a silver SUV, also died at the scene, authorities stated.
Firefighters freed a child from the SUV, who was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition, fire officials said. The two people riding inside a Jeep that was struck by debris during the collision were uninjured.
The circumstances surrounding the crash remained under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.