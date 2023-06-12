3 killed, at least 29 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Three people are dead and at least 29 others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, data from the Chicago Police Department show.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred Sunday morning in the 3700 block of West Division.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was standing on a street at approximately 12:56 a.m. when he was shot multiple times.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

A second fatal shooting was reported in the 3100 block of West Redfield Drive at approximately 8:08 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a man approached two victims and began firing shots at them. A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, and he was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody.

In a separate incident Sunday evening, a 20-year-old man was shot in the 1900 block of South St. Louis, police stated. The victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him and an unknown offender inside produced a gun, firing shots. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings so far.

Sunday –

In the 200 block of North Kilpatrick at approximately 12:49 a.m., a 15-year-old was on the street when he was shot in the hand. Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 40-year-old man was standing near the back of a residence in the 1700 block of West 48 th Street at approximately 1:07 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Street at approximately 1:07 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition. At approximately 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of west 32 nd Place, a 23-year-old woman was on a sidewalk when an unknown assailant shot her in the neck, according to police. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Place, a 23-year-old woman was on a sidewalk when an unknown assailant shot her in the neck, according to police. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say a 17-year-old was on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Van Buren at approximately 2:04 a.m. when he was shot in the left hand. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 12700 block of South Cornell at approximately 3:11 a.m., a 37-year-old man was shot in the right hand. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle in the 8300 block of South Chicago at approximately 7 a.m. when a person in another vehicle opened fire, striking her in the hand. She was taken to a local hospital, where her condition has since stabilized, according to police.

Three people were shot at around 2:46 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street, authorities said. A 19-year-old man was involved in an altercation with an unknown offender, and a time later, he fled into a train station's vestibule at which point a suspect opened fire, Chicago police said. The victim was shot in the right hand and right leg and listed in fair condition. Two others in the vestibule, a 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy, also sustained gunshot wounds, police stated. The 18-year-old was shot in the left arm and listed in good condition at the hospital. The 16-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to the right shoulder, right arm and lower back and was reported to be in critical condition.

A 16-year-old was standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 8000 block of S. Cottage Grove at 4:10 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right foot by an unknown offender. He was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.

At 10:39 p.m., a 17-year-old, and a 32-year-old, both males, were standing on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of W. Madison when an occupant inside a sedan fired shots. The 17-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a graze wound to the head in good condition. The 32-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, also in good condition.

Saturday –

In the 3300 block of West Madison at approximately 12:01 a.m., a 41-year-old man was shot in the right leg by a person in a passing silver sedan. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Two individuals were sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of North Central Park at approximately 1:20 a.m. when they were shot. Police say a 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest, and a 34-year-old woman was hospitalized in good condition after being shot in the hand.

At approximately 3:09 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Malden, a 24-year-old man attempting to purchase a vehicle from a social media marketplace was shot by two assailants. Police say the man was shot in the chest during the attempted robbery, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say two men were in a body shop in the 2400 block of South Karlov at approximately 3:52 p.m. when a person in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire. A 22-year-old man was hit in the hand, and a 59-year-old man was struck in the foot. Both were listed in good condition at area hospitals.

In the 10700 block of South Champlain at approximately 8:26 p.m., a 20-year-old man was struck in the leg by gunfire. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 25-year-old woman was standing on a street in the 6300 block of South Richmond at approximately 9:12 p.m. when she was shot multiple times, police said. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 9:28 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Oakdale, a 16-year-old was standing on the rear porch of a residence when he was shot in the head. According to police, the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 57-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw at approximately 9:35 p.m. when she was shot in the right arm. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 2000 block of North LeClaire at approximately 8;45 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the right leg. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Friday –