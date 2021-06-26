East Chicago

3 Killed and 3 Critically Injured, Including 4 Children, When Train Collided With Minivan: Police

Three people were killed and three others critically injured, among them four children, early Saturday morning when a train collided with a minivan in East Chicago, police said.

At approximately 12:51 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle and train accident at 4600 Euclid Ave, according to authorities.

Upon arriving, officers said they found a 2005 Honda mini van with "extensive damage" about 200 yards west of the Euclid Avenue train crossing.

The 36-year-old male driver, a 38-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were found dead on the scene, police said. Three boys ranging from ages seven to 10 were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Honda Odyssey was traveling northbound on Euclid Avenue when the signals, lights and crossing gates showed a train was coming. Per video captured, the van is seen going around the crossing gate, which was down at the time, police said.

The van was then struck by a westbound train, according to authorities.

The official cause of the accident is still being investigated by the East Chicago Police Traffic Division.

