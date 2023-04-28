3 Injured, Including Child, After Car Crashes Into Chicago Daycare Center

Three people were injured, including a child, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare center in Chicago's Princeton Park neighborhood.

Authorities said a 34-year-old man was driving a Honda minivan at around 8:30 a.m. Friday when he lost control and struck the daycare center in the 200 block of West 79th Street.

Police and fire officials said the driver was taken to University of Chicago Hospital with minor injures, a 4-year-old passenger inside the vehicle was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for evaluation and a 39-year-old woman who was inside the building at the time of the crash was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for evaluation.

Details on what caused the crash weren't immediately clear but police said citations were pending.

Check back for more on this developing story.