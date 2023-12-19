3 hospitalized after Uptown high-rise fire

Three people have been taken to area hospitals with serious injuries after a fire in an Uptown high-rise on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chicago fire officials, the fire broke out Tuesday on the fourth floor of a high-rise in the 4600 block of North Sheridan.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 6 p.m., and three people were taken to area hospitals.

Two of those victims were listed in red (serious-to-critical) condition, with a third in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Sheridan Road is closed in both directions between Lawrence Avenue and Wilson Avenue due to response to the blaze, according to Total Traffic.