3 hospitalized after high carbon monoxide levels found in Logan Square apartment building

Three people were transported to area hospitals on Friday night after high carbon monoxide levels were detected inside an apartment building in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the building at 2011 North Kedzie Avenue before 9 p.m. According to authorities, a 46-year-old man and 19-year-old man were taken to Ascension Saint Mary Hospital. A third person, an 8-year-old girl, was transported to Stroger Hospital.

People's Gas responded to the scene to resolve the issue.