3 Highland Park Paramedics Quarantined After Treating Patient With Coronavirus

Three paramedics in north suburban Highland Park are under quarantine for two weeks after treating someone Monday who later tested positive for coronavirus.

The paramedics were immediately isolated after being exposed to the patient who was at risk of COVID-19 due to recent international travel, and tested positive for the virus shortly after, Highland Park spokesperson Amanda Civitello said in an emailed statement.

The paramedics did not respond to any calls or have contact with others during their quarantine, and the ambulance that responded to the call was thoroughly disinfected, Civitello said.

In the statement, City Manager Ghida Neukirch said that the quarantine of the three paramedics would not affect the city’s ability to provide emergency services.