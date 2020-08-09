3 Dead, at Least 26 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say three people are dead and at least 26 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

In the city’s most recent fatal shooting, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 6700 block of South Maplewood just before 3 a.m. found a 31-year-old man who had been shot multiple times on the front porch of a residence.

According to police, the man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are currently no witnesses to the shooting, and further details are unknown at this time.

In the city’s first fatal shooting, a 20-year-old man was found lying on the ground in the 2100 block of North Parkside at approximately 2:18 a.m., according to police.

The man had been shot in the head and lower backside, and was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say there have been no witnesses to the shooting, and no one is currently in custody.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday another fatal shooting was reported in the 1300 block of West 64th Street. According to police, three people were shot after a verbal altercation, according to limited information from witnesses.

A 29-year-old man was shot and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the groin and leg, and was listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, while another man, a 20-year-old, was shot in the shoulder and is in good condition.

Area One detectives are continuing to investigate, and no suspects are in custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

At approximately 5:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Justine, a 21-year-old woman was in a vehicle traveling southbound when a person on the sidewalk opened fire, striking her in the head. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

In the 5000 block of South Washtenaw at approximately 7 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the left leg, police said. The man was taken to Rush Hospital in stable condition, but told police he didn’t see the shooter.

A 26-year-old man was walking in the 1900 block of North Laramie when he was shot in the leg and abdomen, police said. The man was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition.

Chicago police say a 29-year-old man was walking into an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 15 th Street at approximately 11:27 p.m. when a person in a passing gray vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the shoulder, arm and hand. The man was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition.

Street at approximately 11:27 p.m. when a person in a passing gray vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the shoulder, arm and hand. The man was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition. In the 7800 block of South Kingston at approximately 11:31 p.m., two people were shot, according to police. A 26-year-old woman was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to her right thigh, and is in good condition. A 27-year-old man was later taken to Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. Both victims were uncooperative with officers.

Saturday –

At approximately 1:38 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Milwaukee, a 30-year-old man got involved in a physical altercation with another individual in an apartment. The other man pulled out a weapon and shot the man in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was riding in a car in the 7000 block of South Dante at approximately 2:13 a.m. when she was shot in the lower backside. She was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Chicago police say two men were sitting on the front steps of a building in the 400 block of East 80 th Street at approximately 3:17 a.m. when a person inside a silver vehicle fired shots at them. Both men were hit by the gunfire, and both were taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

Street at approximately 3:17 a.m. when a person inside a silver vehicle fired shots at them. Both men were hit by the gunfire, and both were taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition. In the 11500 block of South Yale at approximately 4:28 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, police said. The boy was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital and is in fair condition.

A 29-year-old man was walking in the first block of North Hamlin at approximately 6:12 a.m. when he suffered a graze wound to his neck, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition, and a suspect is in custody, as the incident appears to be domestic-related.

In the 500 block of North Lawndale Avenue at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 24-year-old male victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender fired shots at the victim, according to police. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body, the back, and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 19-year-old woman was shot at approximately 6:18 p.m. in the 700 block of South Pulaski, police stated. The victim was on the street when an unknown man approached and fired shots. She was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee and listed in good condition.

At approximately 6:59 p.m. in the 600 block of North Avers, a 30-year-old man was on the street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and multiple offenders inside the vehicle fired shots at the victim, according to police. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 7:36 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Chase, a 21-year-old man was in an alley when a person got out of a Toyota Camry and fired shots at him, striking him in the back. According to police, the victim ran to the 7300 block of South Rogers, where CFD responded and took him to St. Francis Hospital, where he is in fair condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the 6700 block of South Cornell at approximately 9:53 p.m., police said. The man drove himself to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to his back, and is in critical condition at this time.

In the 6700 block of North Hermitage at approximately 10:37 p.m., a 39-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain in his left foot. The man was taken to St. Francis in good condition, police said.

Chicago police say a 17-year-old boy was standing in a group in the 1300 block of South Christiana at approximately 11:26 p.m. when he heard shots. The boy was hit in the lower backside, and is listed in fair condition at Mount Sinai.

At approximately 11:36 p.m. in the 800 block of West 29th Street, a 23-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the hand. Police say the man was taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

Sunday