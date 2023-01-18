3 Critically Injured in Multi-Vehicle Bridgeport Crash, Chicago Police Say

At least three people were critically injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles near the Dan Ryan Expressway on Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of South Wentworth Avenue and West 31st Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood, near the off-ramp from the southbound Dan Ryan.

One of the vehicles was flipped over as a result of the crash, according to NBC Sky 5 Reporter Mike Lorber.

Fire officials say that two individuals were transported to an area hospital in red (serious-to-critical) condition, while a third was transported to another hospital in red condition.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Officials did not reveal the ages or genders of the individuals involved, and an investigation remains underway.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.