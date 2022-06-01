26-Year-Old Swimmer Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Michigan at Northerly Island

A swimmer died after he went under water in Lake Michigan near Northerly Island on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The man, 26, was swimming with other people in a section marked for boating when he went under water and did not resurface, CFD spokesman Larry Langford said.

Fire Department and police boats responded around 5:50 p.m. to the 1600 block of South Lynn White Drive and searched for the man for an “extended period” of time, Langford said.

They pulled him from the water unresponsive and performed life-saving measures while rushing him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and Langford said.

His name and autopsy results have not been released.

The man is the first reported suspected drowning death in Lake Michigan since the Chicago Park District officially opened city beaches last weekend.

On Monday, a 10-year-old girl was revived by lifeguards after being pulled from the water at 31st Street Beach.

At least 13 other people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far this year, according to the Great Lake Surf Project, which tracks drownings. Last year, at least 48 people drowned in Lake Michigan