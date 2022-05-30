Lifeguards Rescue Girl, 10, From Near Drowning at 31st Street Beach

Lifeguards at Chicago's 31st Street Beach quickly took action and revived a 10-year-old girl who nearly drowned while swimming on Memorial Day, according to authorities.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Monday, police and firefighters were called to the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn, just north of 31st Street, for a girl who was rescued from the water and not breathing.

According to first responders, lifeguards responded and pulled the girl, who was face down in the water, from the lake. Lifeguards performed CPR, immediately reviving the young girl, authorities said.

She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and listed in stable condition.

What led up to the incident remains unclear.