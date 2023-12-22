24 hours later, CPD unable to locate parents of toddler found wandering in Chicago

Chicago police are continuing to search for the parents of a toddler who was found alone in the city's Roseland neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The boy, estimated to be between 2-3 years old, was observed walking alone with no shoes or pants at 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 105 W. 107th Street, police said. He was transported to Roseland Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department, CPD said.

According to officials, there were no signs of physical abuse.

The boy has dark brown straight hair, light complexion and hazel eyes, according to an alert from Chicago police. He only speaks Spanish.

A Thursday update from police indicated officials were unsuccessful in locating the boys parents. Friday, a spokesperson from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services confirmed the boy was in their care.

Anyone with information should call the Area Two Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.