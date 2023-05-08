23-Year-Old Waukegan Coach, Counselor Shot and Killed When Gunfire Strikes Multiple Cars

A Waukegan volleyball coach and school counselor was shot and killed when her car was struck by gunfire over the weekend, authorities said.

According to the Waukegan Police Department, the 23-year-old resident of Waukegan was driving around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Street and Lewis Avenue when police were called to the scene for a report of shots fired.

Once police arrived, they found two vehicles had been hit by gunfire.

One man's vehicle was hit once by the gunfire, but he was not injured.

The second vehicle was driven by Niolis Collazo, an assistant boys volleyball coach at Waukegan High School and a counselor for girls at Smith Middle School. Police said Collazo was struck by the gunfire and taken to Vista East Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

"It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of Ms. Niolis Collazo," the district said in a note to staff, adding that members of the district's mental health response team were being made available for students and staff at the high school's Washington and Brookside campuses, as well as at Smith Middle School.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Collazo’s friends, family, and colleagues during this time," the district said.

Police said the two vehicles were traveling in different directions and were "unrelated to each other." It remained unclear Monday morning if either driver was targeted, however, police said.

An investigation remained ongoing as of Monday. Police asked anyone with information to call the police department tip line at (847) 360-9001, or text 847411 using the keyword WPDTIP. Reports can also be made by calling the Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.