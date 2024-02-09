One of Chicago's most beloved winter events kicks off Saturday.

The iconic Chicago Auto Show, which first began in 1901, will open its doors Saturday through Presidents Day at McCormick Place.

Concept, debut and production vehicles, along with Supercars will all be on display at this year's event, according to officials.

The auto show runs through Feb. 19, and will offer family-friendly activities, presentations on all types of new vehicles, charity opportunities and even a puppy play area.

Here's a glimpse into what you can see and do at the event.

What kind of cars can I see at the Chicago Auto Show?

There are three categories of cars that are presented at the Chicago Auto Show: concept vehicles, debut vehicles and production vehicles.

Concept vehicles are prototype vehicles that are made to show an idea, test out new styles of driving and direction and highlight new technology. Most of these concept vehicles are not going to be sold.

Debut vehicles are vehicles that have been previously revealed that are now ready for people to sit in and test.

Production vehicles are vehicles that are legally able to be driven on public roads and are currently for sale.

Check out some of the vehicles of each category you can see at the auto show.

Concept Vehicles:

Chevrolet Silverado Electric Vehicle (EV)

GMC Hummer EV Earthcruiser

Toyota Tacoma X-Runner

Debut Vehicles:

2024 Acura ZDX

2024 Lexus GX

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

Production Vehicles:

BMW i7

Chevrolet Corvette

Ford Bronco

Supercar Gallery:

Aston Martin DB 12

Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Continental GT

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2025 Ford Mustang GTD

Lamborghini Huracan

Lamborghini Sterrato

Lamborghini Urus

Lexus LC

Lotus Emira

Maserati Grecale

Maserati MC20

McLaren Artura

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Dawn

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Family-friendly activities

Aside from looking at the vehicles on display, the Chicago Auto Show offers a charity event and several booths with different activities for families.

The First Look at Charity event on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. is a black-tie charity event where the auto show raises money for local charities. In the past 31 years, the show’s charity benefit has raised nearly $60 million.

In the past, the Chicago Auto Show has had booths for families like Subaru’s puppy petting booth. Some of these booths will be brought back this year.

The “Miles Per Hour” run, sponsored by Toyota, on Feb. 11 will make its way through the Auto Show beginning at 8 a.m. Runners will go along a 2.4-mile course and are encouraged to try finishing multiple laps.

Can I get my Illinois Driver's License renewed at the Auto Show?

According to an announcement from Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, the Secretary of State's Office will be on-hand at the two-week event beginning Friday, providing variety of services -- from Illinois driver's license renewals to applying for a REAL ID.

"Attendees can attain various driver services, including applying for a REAL ID, a new driver’s license, a new state ID or renewing a license/ID/Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL)," the announcement said, referring to the Secretary of State booth at the auto show. "They can also apply for a new license plate using Pick-A-Plate or renew their vehicle registration. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to sign up to join the Illinois Organ/Tissue Donation Registry."

Although visitors can visit the booth for some services in lieu of visiting a DMV, drivers will still need to provide the correct documents needed for services they are seeking.

Here's more on that.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the auto show cost:

$17 for adults

$12 for seniors

$12 for children ages 4 to 12

Free for children ages 3 and below

When is the Chicago Auto Show open?

Feb. 10: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 11: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 12: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 13: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 14: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 15: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 16: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 17: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 18: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 19: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.