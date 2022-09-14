2022 Holiday Guide: Here's When Festivities in and Around Chicago Will Open for the Season

The holiday season may be months away, but it's never too early to start spreading cheer. Several holiday staples in the Chicago area have already revealed their festive plans ahead of the season.

Here's a look at when local festivities will start ringing in the holidays:

Chicago Christkindlmarket

Chicago's famed market will make it's annual comeback Nov. 18 in three spots: Daley Plaza in the Loop, Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville and RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

Inspired by the 16th century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, the traditional European market features authentic German food and drinks, shopping, live entertainment and more. Admission will be free.

The Daley Plaza location will be open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and Dec. 24. The market will close for the season Dec. 24.

The Gallagher Way location will be open: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. The market will close for the season Dec. 31.

The RiverEdge Park will be open: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and Dec. 24. The market will close for the season Dec. 24.

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo will return for its 41st year Nov. 25, with more than two million immersive holiday LED lights and holiday events planned for visitors.

Tickets will be required for admission. Hours and dates will vary throughout the season, and the event will end Dec. 31.

Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum

From Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, the Morton Arboretum will spotlight holiday festivities through its annual Illumination light show. More than 50 acres of the arboretum's trees will be decked out with collaborative displays of color, light and sound.

Along the arboretum's one-mile path, guests can tune into seasonal music, sit by a fire, roast marshmallows and take a snack or beverage to-go. The spectacle also will feature six new exhibitions, including a "re-imagined" finale that will take place in the arboretum's new Grand Garden.

Tickets for Illumination will go on sale Oct. 1.

The light show will be open each evening from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., with the last entry at 8:30 p.m. Due to the holidays, the exhibit will be closed Nov. 21, 24 and 28, as well as Dec. 5, 12, 24 and 25.

Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden

The Chicago Botanic Garden will lead guests through pine trees draped with strings of lights, candle-lined pathways and a variety of other holiday light formations Nov. 11 through Jan. 8.

Tickets range in price from $14 to $30.