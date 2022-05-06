2022 Chicago Summer Festival Guide: Here's May's Lineup

Festivals are locked in to make their seasonal return to the Chicago area, and a score of them are unfolding in May, with new and staple festivals peppered into the mix.

As summer ramps up, here are some local festivals detailed in chronological order for May:

Mayfest

Mayfest will hold its three-day festival in Chicago's Lincoln Park.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The festival’s 25th rendition will kick off with performances from 16 Candles, Funkadesi, Too Hype Crew, Hairbanger’s Ball and more throughout May 20-22. The full lineup can be found here.

The Armitage Art Show also will be coupled with the festival for the first time, bringing art pieces and live demonstrations to the streets of Armitage Avenue from Sheffield Avenue to Cliffton Avenue.

Though admission will be free, a $10 donation is recommended by the festival. The funds raised will be used to support the Ranch Triangle Community Conservation Association and the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

KCON

Some of the biggest names in K-pop will descend on the Chicago area during KCON, a global celebration of Korean culture and music.

KCON’s Premiere series event, which aims to commemorate the festival's reemergence from the pandemic along with its 10-year anniversary, will serve as preliminary celebrations before its flagship acts kick off in September and October, event organizers said.

During the festival, fans will get a taste of Korean culture with opportunities to explore and interact with K-pop, K-beauty and K-food from May 20-21 at the Rosemont Theatre located just outside the city.

Star-studded groups such as BtoB, NMIXX, STAYC, CRAVITY and TO1 are slated to perform.

Tickets are available here.

Ravinia Festival

Suburban Highland Park is scheduled to open its park for live music throughout its three venues this summer.

The performance series will feature more than 100 concerts, featuring artists like Pitbull, Stevie Nicks and Ziggy Marley, and run from May 20 to Sept. 18, organizers said.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will return once again for a six-week summer residency beginning in July, featuring 15 programs led by Marin Alsop.

Click here for the full summer lineup. Tickets are available here.

Summer Camp

Tapping in for the 21st time, Summer Camp will celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Chillicothe from May 27-29.

The lineup includes Umphrey’s McGee, Zed’s Dead, Whethan and Moe. among others.

Tickets are available here with prices and packages ranging.

All attendees, according to the festival’s website, are encouraged to be vaccinated “to curb the coronavirus pandemic” and enjoy the weekend.

Mole de Mayo

Mole will be the star of the 13th annual festival in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

From May 27-29, local chefs and restaurants will be pitted against one another to see who's rendition of the Mexican dish reigns supreme.

To top of the mole, the festival also will promote live music, local food vendors and an open-air market with businesses and crafters from the neighborhood.

A wrestling ring will set the scene for lucha libre exhibition on Ashland Avenue and 18th Street, as well.

Sueños Festival

Sueños is stepping into Chicago for the first time, bringing with it Reggaeton and Latin music artists J Balvin, Ozuna and more throughout Memorial Day weekend from May 28-29.

The festival is open to those ages 18 and older and will feature a main stage, multiple bars, Latin food vendors and a ferris wheel in Grant Park.

There is currently a low inventory of tickets remaining, according to the website. While general admission is sold out, VIP and platinum tickets are available. More information about passes can be found here.

Organizers noted proof of COVID vaccination may be required to enter the event, though official details will be announced at a later date.