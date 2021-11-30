chicago holiday train

CTA's 2021 Holiday Bus Opens Tuesday. Here's The Schedule, And How to Ride it

Chicago's CTA Holiday bus is back for 2021.

The decked out CTA Holiday bus "Ralphie the Reindeer" hits the streets of Chicago's neighborhoods Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Inside the bus you'll find a miniature village, Christmas lights, holiday-themed seating and holiday music playing — so you'll be able to hear it traveling down the street.

2021 CTA Holiday Bus Schedule

The Allstate CTA Holiday Bus will travel 14 different routes serving all areas of the city through Thursday, Dec. 23.

  • November 30, December 1: #56 Milwaukee
  • December 2: #77 Belmont
  • December 3: #22 Clark  
  • December 4: #22 Clark/#97 Skokie
  • December 7-8: #66 Chicago
  • December 9 : #126 Jackson
  • December 10-11: #12 Roosevelt
  • December 14-15: #62 Archer
  • December 16: #49 Western/#X49 Western Express
  • December 17: #79 79th
  • December 18: #3 King Drive
  • December 21: #28 Stony Island
  • December 22: #29 State
  • December 23: #J14 Jeffery Jump

The CTA Holiday Train opened Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 22.

Both the Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Allstate CTA Holiday Bus will make all stops along their scheduled routes, and normal CTA fees apply.

COVID-19 Rules For The 2021 Holiday Fleet

  • Face masks are required no matter age or vaccination status
  • Socially distance when possible  
  • If the train or bus becomes too crowded, it may not stop to pick up additional riders. If this happens, Santa encourages you to come back on another day or at time when there may be less of a crowd
  • There will be no photos with Santa this year

