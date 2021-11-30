CTA's 2021 Holiday Bus Opens Tuesday. Here's The Schedule, And How to Ride it

The decked out CTA Holiday bus "Ralphie the Reindeer" hits the streets of Chicago's neighborhoods Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Inside the bus you'll find a miniature village, Christmas lights, holiday-themed seating and holiday music playing — so you'll be able to hear it traveling down the street.

2021 CTA Holiday Bus Schedule

The Allstate CTA Holiday Bus will travel 14 different routes serving all areas of the city through Thursday, Dec. 23.

November 30, December 1: #56 Milwaukee

#56 Milwaukee December 2: #77 Belmont

#77 Belmont December 3: #22 Clark

#22 Clark December 4: #22 Clark/#97 Skokie

#22 Clark/#97 Skokie December 7-8: #66 Chicago

#66 Chicago December 9 : #126 Jackson

#126 Jackson December 10-11: #12 Roosevelt

#12 Roosevelt December 14-15: #62 Archer

#62 Archer December 16: #49 Western/#X49 Western Express

#49 Western/#X49 Western Express December 17: #79 79 th

#79 79 December 18: #3 King Drive

#3 King Drive December 21: #28 Stony Island

#28 Stony Island December 22: #29 State

#29 State December 23: #J14 Jeffery Jump

The CTA Holiday Train opened Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 22.

Both the Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Allstate CTA Holiday Bus will make all stops along their scheduled routes, and normal CTA fees apply.

