Here's The 2021 CTA Holiday Train And Bus Schedule

Chicago's CTA holiday train and holiday bus are hitting the roads and rails for a 30th year, and the holiday fleets are offering even more chances to ride.

Here's where you can catch Santa and friends riding across the city this holiday season.

2021 CTA Holiday Train Schedule

The Allstate CTA Holiday Train will travel will travel all eight rail lines beginning Friday, Nov. 26 through Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Green Line: November 26, 27 and 30

November 26, 27 and 30 Brown Line: December 1-4

December 1-4 Orange Line: November 26, 28, December 1-4

November 26, 28, December 1-4 Red Line: December 7, 9 and 11

December 7, 9 and 11 Purple Line: December 8, 10 and 11

December 8, 10 and 11 Pink Line: December 14 and 15

December 14 and 15 Blue Line: December 16-18

December 16-18 Yellow Line: December 22

The Allstate CTA Holiday Bus will travel 14 different routes serving all areas of the city beginning Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 23.

You’ll know this bus is near when you hear the sound of holiday music playing and a jolly “Ho-ho-ho!” from down the street.

November 30, December 1: #56 Milwaukee

#56 Milwaukee December 2: #77 Belmont

#77 Belmont December 3: #22 Clark

#22 Clark December 4: #22 Clark/#97 Skokie

#22 Clark/#97 Skokie December 7-8: #66 Chicago

#66 Chicago December 9 : #126 Jackson

#126 Jackson December 10-11: #12 Roosevelt

#12 Roosevelt December 14-15: #62 Archer

#62 Archer December 16: #49 Western/#X49 Western Express

#49 Western/#X49 Western Express December 17: #79 79 th

#79 79 December 18: #3 King Drive

#3 King Drive December 21: #28 Stony Island

#28 Stony Island December 22: #29 State

#29 State December 23: #J14 Jeffery Jump

COVID-19 Rules For The 2021 Holiday Fleet

Face masks are required no matter age or vaccination status

Socially distance when possible

If the train or bus becomes too crowded, it may not stop to pick up additional riders. If this happens, Santa encourages you to come back on another day or at time when there may be less of a crowd

There will be no photos with Santa this year

Normal CTA fares apply.