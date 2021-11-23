chicago holiday train

CTA's Holiday Train And Holiday Bus Are Back For 2021

The decked out holiday CTA train fleet will roll through Chicago neighborhoods beginning on Friday, Nov. 26.

For the first time in two years, customers will be able to take part in one of Chicago's favorite holiday traditions — riding the CTA with Santa himself.

The CTA Holiday Train

The decked out holiday CTA train fleet will roll through Chicago neighborhoods beginning on Friday, Nov. 26. Santa, his reindeer and his new helper Ella the Elf will ride along outside the train across rail lines to spread Christmas cheer throughout the city.

This year, there will be two special downtown Chicago runs — circling the Loop for several hours on Sunday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12., to give riders a chance to take holiday pictures in the city.

The CTA Holiday Bus

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 30, CTA Holiday bus "Ralphie the Reindeer" hits the streets, with a miniature village, lights and holiday-themed seating inside.

Both the Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Allstate CTA Holiday Bus will make all stops along their scheduled routes, and normal CTA fees apply.

COVID-19 Rules For The 2021 Holiday Fleet

  • Face masks are required no matter age or vaccination status
  • Socially distance when possible  
  • If the train or bus becomes too crowded, it may not stop to pick up additional riders. If this happens, Santa encourages you to come back on another day or at time when there may be less of a crowd
  • There will be no photos with Santa this year

Normal CTA fares apply.

You can track the special CTA holiday fleet schedule right here.

