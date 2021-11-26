The 2021 CTA's Holiday Train Opens Friday. Here's The Schedule, And How to Ride it

The decked out holiday CTA train fleet with Santa, his reindeer and his new helper Ella the Elf begins rolling through Chicago neighborhoods Friday, Nov. 26.
This year, there will be two special holiday downtown Chicago runs — circling the Loop for several hours on Sunday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12., to give riders a chance to take holiday pictures in the city.
2021 CTA Holiday Train Schedule
The Allstate CTA Holiday Train will travel will travel all eight rail lines begins Friday, Nov. 26 and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 22.
- Green Line: November 26, 27 and 30
- Brown Line: December 1-4
- Orange Line: November 26, 28, December 1-4
- Red Line: December 7, 9 and 11
- Purple Line: December 8, 10 and 11
- Pink Line: December 14 and 15
- Blue Line: December 16-18
- Yellow Line: December 22
The CTA Holiday Bus
The CTA Holiday bus "Ralphie the Reindeer" hits the streets, with a miniature village, lights and holiday-themed seating inside begins running Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Both the Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Allstate CTA Holiday Bus will make all stops along their scheduled routes.
COVID-19 Rules For The 2021 Holiday Fleet
- Face masks are required no matter age or vaccination status
- Socially distance when possible
- If the train or bus becomes too crowded, it may not stop to pick up additional riders. If this happens, Santa encourages you to come back on another day or at time when there may be less of a crowd
- There will be no photos with Santa this year
Normal CTA fares apply.