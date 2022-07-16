20-Year-Old Charged With Killing Mother in Suburban Aurora: Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead in an apartment in suburban Aurora Friday morning, according to police.

At about 8:30 a.m., police received a call from a man who reported that his brother, Abel Quinones-Herstad, had arrived home and had "done something bad to their mother."

Aurora police officers went to the apartment in the 0-99 block of Jackson Place to find blood on the floor outside the apartment and 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon dead inside, officials said. Authorities then called police in West Allis, Wisconsin to find the 20-year-old man and detain him.

Police took Quinones-Herstad into custody without incident, according to a release.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Kane County Coroner's Office is expected to conduct an autopsy in coming days to determine the cause and manner of death.

Quinones-Herstad was charged with two counts of first-degree murder Saturday. He is currently at Milwaukee County Wisconsin Jail and will be extradited to Kane County at a later date, police said.