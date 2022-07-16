20-Year-Old Charged With Killing Mother in Suburban Aurora: Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead in an apartment in suburban Aurora Friday morning, according to police.
At about 8:30 a.m., police received a call from a man who reported that his brother, Abel Quinones-Herstad, had arrived home and had "done something bad to their mother."
Aurora police officers went to the apartment in the 0-99 block of Jackson Place to find blood on the floor outside the apartment and 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon dead inside, officials said. Authorities then called police in West Allis, Wisconsin to find the 20-year-old man and detain him.
Police took Quinones-Herstad into custody without incident, according to a release.
The Kane County Coroner's Office is expected to conduct an autopsy in coming days to determine the cause and manner of death.
Quinones-Herstad was charged with two counts of first-degree murder Saturday. He is currently at Milwaukee County Wisconsin Jail and will be extradited to Kane County at a later date, police said.