20 Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Remain Stable

By Peter Marzano

New weekly CDC data shows that 20 of Illinois' 102 counties are at an elevated COVID-19 community level, an increase from 19 counties last week as cases remain stable.

For the second consecutive week, no counties in Illinois are at a "high" COVID-19 community level.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois health officials have reported a total of 4,062,200 cases and 36,334 deaths.

In the week ending on Feb. 19, Illinois health officials are reporting 11,248 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, along with 37 deaths.

“We are happy to report that COVID-19 community levels continue to remain stable this week. However, we know that the virus is still circulating with the potential to cause serious illness, especially to those most at-risk. It is critical for those individuals to have quick and easy access to medical providers to determine if COVID-19 treatment is recommended. We are grateful to offer this new telehealth test to treat service to help protect our residents across Illinois," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

As of Thursday night, 959 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 108 patients were in the ICU and 41 patients were on ventilators.

As of Friday, a total of 26,034,756 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. Of the state's total population, more than 79 percent have received at least one dose and more than 71 percent have completed their primary series of vaccinations.

Currently, more than 19 percent of Illinoisans have received the bivalent booster dose.

The following counties are at a "medium" COVID-19 community level, where masks are recommended indoors for those who are immunocompromised.

  • Adams County
  • Franklin County
  • Fulton County
  • Iroquois County
  • Jackson County
  • Jefferson County
  • Jo Daviess County
  • Johnson County
  • Marshall County
  • Mason County
  • Massac County
  • Perry County
  • Peoria County
  • Pike County
  • Stephenson County
  • Tazewell County
  • Vermilion County
  • Wabash County
  • Wayne County
  • Williamson County

