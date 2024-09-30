2-year-old girl accidentally shot by 4-year-old sister in Chicago Lawn: police

A 2-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her 4-year-old sister while playing Saturday evening in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side, according to police.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, the girls were in a bedroom of a home in the 2500 block of West 61st Street when a gun went off and struck the toddler in the right thigh, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The 4-year-old girl ran into the living room and told her father that she “didn’t mean to do it,” according to the report.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition and a gun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed, according to police News Affairs spokesperson Kellie Bartoli.