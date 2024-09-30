Chicago Police

2-year-old girl accidentally shot by 4-year-old sister in Chicago Lawn: police

The girls were in a bedroom when the gun went off, police said

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

A 2-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her 4-year-old sister while playing Saturday evening in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side, according to police.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, the girls were in a bedroom of a home in the 2500 block of West 61st Street when a gun went off and struck the toddler in the right thigh, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The 4-year-old girl ran into the living room and told her father that she “didn’t mean to do it,” according to the report.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition and a gun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed, according to police News Affairs spokesperson Kellie Bartoli.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright Chicago Sun-Times

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us