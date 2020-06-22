gresham

2 Women Dead, 1 Hurt in Gresham Shooting

The shooting comes after more than 100 people were shot over the weekend across Chicago

police car siren
Shutterstock

Three women were shot, two fatally, Monday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Wood Street, according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.

Two women died at the scene, while a third woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Merritt said.

Local

today show 9 hours ago

Join #MyTODAYplaza for the Celebrate America Series

Field Museum 9 mins ago

Chicago's Field Museum Hopes to Reopen in the ‘Next Few Weeks'

Chicago police did not immediately have details.

The triple shooting comes at the heels of one of Chicago’s most violent weekends in years. More than 100 people were shot, more than a dozen fatally, between Friday night until Monday morning.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the women’s names.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

greshamChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us