2 Teens Shot in Little Village

Two teenagers were shot Thursday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The boy and girl, both 17, were outside about 11:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Albany Avenue when they heard shots, which struck them both, Chicago police said.

The girl was shot in the head and leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The boy was struck in the leg and was in good condition at the same hospital.

Neither of the teens saw the shooter or know where the shots came from, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.