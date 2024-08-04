2 teens killed in Chicago shooting Saturday

Two teens are dead after they were shot in front of a Chicago home on Saturday night, police said.

According to authorities, the teens were standing near the front of a residence in the 4800 block of South Winchester at approximately 6:07 p.m. Saturday when an unknown assailant in a vehicle opened fire.

A 15-year-old was struck in the abdomen, and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 17-year-old was struck in the arm and the armpit area, and was also taken to Comer’s in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, police said.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and police are continuing to investigate the attack.