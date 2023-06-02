2 Teens Being Charged as Adults in Killing of Waukegan Volleyball Coach Given $5 Million Bond

A judge in Lake County has issued a $5 million bond for both teens who are charged as adults in the fatal shooting of a Waukegan volleyball coach early last month, officials said.

The two teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested on Thursday after Waukegan police executed search warrants at their homes, according to authorities. Firearms were recovered from both homes during the searches.

The arrests come nearly a month after Waukegan volleyball coach Niolis Collazo was found shot to death on the evening of May 6 near the intersection of 10th Street and Lewis Avenue.

Collazo, 23, was discovered by officers unresponsive in her vehicle just after 10:35 p.m. on that evening, and she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at a nearby hospital.

Officials said that numerous surveillance videos from the area helped identify the vehicle the two teens were traveling in, which was registered to one of their relatives.

One of the teens was then pulled over while driving the vehicle used during the crime on May 11, and the vehicle was seized following the traffic stop, police said.

After investigating further, officers determined the identity of the two teens in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Both teens are scheduled to appear in court again next week.