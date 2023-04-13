Chatham

2 Teen Girls Arrested in Connection to Carjacking, Armed Robberies in Chicago

Two teen girls were arrested earlier this week in connection to a carjacking and multiple armed robberies on Chicago's South Side, police said.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested Wednesday afternoon in the city's West Chatham neighborhood moments after taking a vehicle at gunpoint from two 17-year-old boys in the 400 block of West 81st St.

Prior to the carjacking, the two girls had robbed two individuals, a 26-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, of their belongings less than a mile south, in the 8700 block of South Aberdeen St,., at 1:40 p.m. and 1:55 p.m. respectively, according to police.

Police said the teens were taken into custody shortly after the carjacking of two teen boys just before 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to police, there is no further information currently available.

This article tagged under:

Chatham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us