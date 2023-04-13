2 Teen Girls Arrested in Connection to Carjacking, Armed Robberies in Chicago

Two teen girls were arrested earlier this week in connection to a carjacking and multiple armed robberies on Chicago's South Side, police said.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested Wednesday afternoon in the city's West Chatham neighborhood moments after taking a vehicle at gunpoint from two 17-year-old boys in the 400 block of West 81st St.

Prior to the carjacking, the two girls had robbed two individuals, a 26-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, of their belongings less than a mile south, in the 8700 block of South Aberdeen St,., at 1:40 p.m. and 1:55 p.m. respectively, according to police.

Police said the teens were taken into custody shortly after the carjacking of two teen boys just before 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, there is no further information currently available.