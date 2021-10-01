Austin

2 Shot on West Side; SWAT Called to Scene

A SWAT team responded after two people were shot Friday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The pair were shot around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

One person was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, Merritt said.

Chicago police officers transported another person, but their condition was not immediately released.

Police did not immediately release details about the incident.

