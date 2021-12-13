2 Shot Near West Elsdon Jewel-Osco, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after two people were shot near a grocery store on the city’s West Side Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 53rd Street and Pulaski in West Elsdon. It was not immediately clear whether the shooting occurred inside or outside of the store.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The other victim was receiving treatment at the scene, but was not immediately taken to a hospital, officials said.

According to Total Traffic, police and firefighters are still on the scene, but no further details were available on the shooting or on the circumstances surrounding the attack.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.