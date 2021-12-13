west elsdon

2 Shot Near West Elsdon Jewel-Osco, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after two people were shot near a grocery store on the city’s West Side Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 53rd Street and Pulaski in West Elsdon. It was not immediately clear whether the shooting occurred inside or outside of the store.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The other victim was receiving treatment at the scene, but was not immediately taken to a hospital, officials said.

According to Total Traffic, police and firefighters are still on the scene, but no further details were available on the shooting or on the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Local

Michigan high school shooting 9 mins ago

Teen Charged in Michigan High School Shooting Deaths to Stay in Adult Jail

covid chicago 37 mins ago

Chicago Considering ‘Different Strategies' to Curb Surging COVID Cases, Lightfoot Says

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

This article tagged under:

west elsdonChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us