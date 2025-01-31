2 rescued, 1 unaccounted 3 people fall through ice on ATV in Kenosha County

A rescue and recovery operation is underway in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin Thursday after "multiple individuals" fell through ice while riding on an ATV, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon on Lake Elizabeth, with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office assisting Twin Lakes first responders and other local agencies, according to officials.

Police said two people who were on the ATV were able to make it out safely and declined medical treatment at the scene, while a 70-year-old man who was on the ATV remains unaccounted for beneath the ice.

According to officials, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting in the search, with authorities warning area residents to stay off the ice, with conditions deeming remaining ice to be unsafe.

Nearby residents are asked by authorities to avoid the area as the search effort continues.

There was no further information available.