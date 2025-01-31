Wisconsin

2 rescued, 1 unaccounted 3 people fall through ice on ATV in Kenosha County

A 70-year-old man remains unaccounted for, officials said

NBC Universal, Inc.

A rescue and recovery operation is underway in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin Thursday after "multiple individuals" fell through ice while riding on an ATV, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon on Lake Elizabeth, with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office assisting Twin Lakes first responders and other local agencies, according to officials.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Police said two people who were on the ATV were able to make it out safely and declined medical treatment at the scene, while a 70-year-old man who was on the ATV remains unaccounted for beneath the ice.

According to officials, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting in the search, with authorities warning area residents to stay off the ice, with conditions deeming remaining ice to be unsafe.

Nearby residents are asked by authorities to avoid the area as the search effort continues.

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Wisconsin
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us