2 people beaten during altercation at Soldier Field, police say

Chicago police say that two individuals were injured following an altercation with three men at Soldier Field during Sunday’s Bears game.

According to police, officers were called to the stadium just before 1 p.m. during the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Police say the individuals, a 50-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, became involved in a verbal altercation with three other individuals, and that quickly escalated into a fight, with the two men being battered by the suspects.

Footage captured in the concourse showed multiple men being punched and knocked to the ground, with several onlookers attempting to help them up during the fracas.

Both suffered multiple injuries and brought themselves to a local hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.