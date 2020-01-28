Lake Villa

Pair of Pedestrians Struck By Car Near Lake Villa

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said

siren resized
Pexels/CC

A man and woman were struck by a car and seriously injured Monday evening after arguing and running across a street near north suburban Lake Villa, according to police.

A 44-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both of an unincorporated area near Lake Villa, were hit about 7:40 p.m. while running across the street in front of a Mercedes-Benz on Engle Drive near Wildwood Drive, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Round Lake Park, stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses told police the two were arguing just prior to the incident, sheriff’s office spokesman Christopher Covelli said in an email.

“There is no indication the driver of the vehicle knew either pedestrian,” he wrote.

The woman suffered broken bones, and the man had a head injury and other internal injuries, the sheriff’s office said. They were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

No citations have been issued, Covelli said. The crash remains under investigation.

