2 newborns dead after being found unresponsive inside Streeterville childcare center

Two newborn girls were found dead inside a bathroom of a childcare center in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, according to police.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of East Ontario Street just before 7 p.m. for calls of assisting paramedics.

Authorities said that a witness on-scene discovered two female newborns unresponsive inside a bathroom of the childcare center.

Both of the newborns were rushed to Lurie Children's Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Authorities said that no one is in custody in connection to the deaths and that area detectives are investigating the case.