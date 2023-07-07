New statement released after 2 newborns found unresponsive inside Streeterville daycare center

Northwestern Medicine has released a statement after two newborn babies were found unresponsive in the bathroom of a daycare facility located inside Northwestern Hospital's Streeterville campus Thursday.

"An emergency medical situation involving a daycare employee occurred this evening at the daycare facility on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus," the statement from Northwestern Medicine read.

"No daycare children were involved or impacted by the situation," the statement added. "The Chicago Fire and Police Departments were called. We are working with CPD regarding this incident and unable to comment further at this time."

According to police, officers just before 7 p.m. Thursday responded to the 400 block of East Ontario Street in the city's Streeterville neighborhood for calls of assisting paramedics.

Authorities said that a witness on-scene discovered two female newborns unresponsive inside a bathroom of the childcare center.

Both of the newborns were rushed to Lurie Children's Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Authorities said that no one is in custody in connection to the deaths and that area detectives are investigating the case.

