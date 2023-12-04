travel

2 Midwestern cities named among the ‘friendliest' in the US in new ranking

In a new list from Conde Nast Traveler, readers ranked the "friendliest" cities in the U.S. and two Midwestern cities made the top 10

Midwesterners might be known for being polite, but it appears two Midwest cities stand out above the rest.

In a new list from Conde Nast Traveler, readers ranked the "friendliest" cities in the U.S. and two Midwestern cities made the top 10.

According to the ranking, the travel publication asked readers which cities they enjoyed most for their people this year.

Making the top of the list were Indianapolis, Indiana, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which came in at no. 4 and no. 5, respectively.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Milwaukee was cited for its well-known "Midwest nice," while Indianapolis was noted for its food scene.

"Could it be that Indianapolis is friendly because it's so well-fed?" the ranking stated.

The friendliest city on the list was Greenville, South Carolina, followed by Rochester, New York, and Lexington, Kentucky.

Local

chicago news 3 hours ago

Car slams into Michigan Ave. Neiman Marcus in failed burglary attempt: CPD

McDonald's 3 hours ago

What we know about a mysterious McDonald's spinoff being built in a Chicago suburb

See the full ranking here.

This article tagged under:

travel
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us