2 Midwestern cities named among the ‘friendliest' in the US in new ranking

Midwesterners might be known for being polite, but it appears two Midwest cities stand out above the rest.

In a new list from Conde Nast Traveler, readers ranked the "friendliest" cities in the U.S. and two Midwestern cities made the top 10.

According to the ranking, the travel publication asked readers which cities they enjoyed most for their people this year.

Making the top of the list were Indianapolis, Indiana, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which came in at no. 4 and no. 5, respectively.

Milwaukee was cited for its well-known "Midwest nice," while Indianapolis was noted for its food scene.

"Could it be that Indianapolis is friendly because it's so well-fed?" the ranking stated.

The friendliest city on the list was Greenville, South Carolina, followed by Rochester, New York, and Lexington, Kentucky.

See the full ranking here.