West Garfield Park

2 Men Shot to Death in West Garfield Park

By Sun Times Wire

Two men were shot to death Friday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men were standing on the street about 12:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

One was shot in the side while the other suffered a gunshot wound to head, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The men were identified as Tyrece Tarver, 28, and Sirjah Jones, 23, by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

No one was in custody.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

West Garfield Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us