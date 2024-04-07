2 men killed in multi-vehicle Harvey crash, police say

A fatal crash has claimed the lives of two men in suburban Harvey, with two individuals in custody according to police.

Antonio Bonner, 31, and Jabbary Deberry, 23, were both killed in the multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash occurred near the intersection of 147th Street and Perry Avenue, according to police.

Details are still emerging, but the crash involved at least four vehicles, and there were no other injuries that required hospitalization, police confirmed to NBC Chicago.

There are two individuals who are in custody in connection with the crash, but it is unclear whether they will face charges, or what charges they could face.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.