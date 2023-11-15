2 men facing multiple felony charges in connection with carjacking of Beverly family earlier this month

Two Chicago men are facing multiple felony charges in connection to a carjacking of a family outside their Beverly home earlier this month, according to police.

20-year-old Damarri Conner and 26-year-old Kenneth Merritt each face one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Additionally, Conner faces three misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

On Nov. 2, Conner and Merritt allegedly stole a vehicle and other property from a Beverly family as they returned home, with surveillance footage capturing the brazen crime in the family's driveway.

Conner and Merritt were taken into custody on Tuesday in the 9700 block of South Merrion Avenue and the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, respectively.

Both men are slated to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.