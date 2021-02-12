2 Killed, 2 Seriously Hurt When Car Plunges Off I-55 and Crashes Below: State Police

Two people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries Friday morning when a vehicle plunged off the Stevenson Expressway and ended up on the street below, according to the Illinois State Police.

The car, a red Hyundai, was heading northbound on the expressway at approximately 4 a.m. near Damen Avenue when, according to investigators, the vehicle hit a concrete wall and fell approximately 43 feet to the ground.

The car landed and hit a light pole near Archer Avenue and Robinson Street in the city's McKinley Park neighborhood, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling too fast for road conditions and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Chicago, and one of his passengers, a 22-year-old woman, died in the crash. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

Two surviving passengers, Blanca Sanchez, 21, and Pedro Vallecillo, 25, both of Chicago, were hospitalized with serious injuries.