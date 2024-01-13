2 killed, 2 injured in single-vehicle car crash in Hazel Crest

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle car crash in Hazel Crest early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police said that a vehicle with four occupants was traveling southbound on Wood Street before striking a tree in the 16900 block of South Wood Street.

Upon striking the tree, a passenger from the rear seat was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two passengers sustained injuries and were taken to an area hospital, where their conditions are unknown, according to authorities.

The identities of the individuals killed in the crash are currently being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

While inclement weather was in the area overnight and possibly played a role in the crash, officials could not determine the extent of the weather's impact as the investigation remains in its preliminary stages.

There is currently no further information available.