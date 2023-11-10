2 killed, 1 critically wounded in Ashburn shooting

Two people were killed and one person was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

About 4:25 p.m., three people were in a vehicle in the 4400 block of West 81st Street when they were all struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the back and chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died, police said.

A second male, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital where he died, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A third male was shot in the face and right shoulder, officials said. He was also taken to Christ, where he was listed in critical condition.

Area detectives were investigating.