Lake County Indiana

2 in custody after leading police on chase, dumping marijuana along Indiana highways

Two Rockford residents are in custody after they allegedly led police in northwest Indiana on a high-speed chase, dumping bags of marijuana from the SUV as they drove along.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, one of their detectives attempted to stop the vehicle on westbound Interstate 94 in LaPorte County on Wednesday afternoon.

As the detective approached the vehicle, the SUV sped away, and a pursuit began.

During that chase, the detective reported that the vehicle’s occupants were dropping bags of what appeared to be marijuana from the SUV, doing so at multiple times.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The SUV exited the interstate at State Route 49, and attempted to enter Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton, only to be thwarted by a locked gate.

The SUV then turned around and kept fleeing, with passengers continuing to throw bags from the vehicle.

Eventually the SUV stopped, and two suspects were taken into custody.

Local

Minnesota 2 hours ago

A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Indianapolis jail was captured in Minnesota, police say

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Security expert shares situational awareness tips amid surge in robberies

Multiple charges are expected, including felony resisting law enforcement and marijuana possession, according to police.

No further information was available.

This article tagged under:

Lake County Indiana
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us