2 in custody after leading police on chase, dumping marijuana along Indiana highways

Two Rockford residents are in custody after they allegedly led police in northwest Indiana on a high-speed chase, dumping bags of marijuana from the SUV as they drove along.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, one of their detectives attempted to stop the vehicle on westbound Interstate 94 in LaPorte County on Wednesday afternoon.

As the detective approached the vehicle, the SUV sped away, and a pursuit began.

During that chase, the detective reported that the vehicle’s occupants were dropping bags of what appeared to be marijuana from the SUV, doing so at multiple times.

The SUV exited the interstate at State Route 49, and attempted to enter Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton, only to be thwarted by a locked gate.

The SUV then turned around and kept fleeing, with passengers continuing to throw bags from the vehicle.

Eventually the SUV stopped, and two suspects were taken into custody.

Multiple charges are expected, including felony resisting law enforcement and marijuana possession, according to police.

No further information was available.